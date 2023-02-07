Visit Mankato hires new director
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Visit Mankato has hired a new director.
Ashlee White joins the organization with more than a decade of public relations and marketing experience across the travel, hospitality, healthcare and consumer product industry.
After graduating from Minnesota State University, Mankato, White spent close to a decade working in New York City, before moving back to Mankato.
Visit Mankato, the local the local destination management organization, is a business unit of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc.
White replaces Anna Thill, who left the organization last spring.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.