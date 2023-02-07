Visit Mankato hires new director

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Visit Mankato has hired a new director.

Ashlee White joins the organization with more than a decade of public relations and marketing experience across the travel, hospitality, healthcare and consumer product industry.

After graduating from Minnesota State University, Mankato, White spent close to a decade working in New York City, before moving back to Mankato.

Visit Mankato, the local the local destination management organization, is a business unit of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc.

White replaces Anna Thill, who left the organization last spring.

