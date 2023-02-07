Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Visit Mankato hires new director

Visit Mankato, a business unit of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. announces new Director, Ashlee...
Visit Mankato, a business unit of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. announces new Director, Ashlee White.(Greater Mankato Growth/Visit Mankato)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Visit Mankato has hired a new director.

Ashlee White joins the organization with more than a decade of public relations and marketing experience across the travel, hospitality, healthcare and consumer product industry.

After graduating from Minnesota State University, Mankato, White spent close to a decade working in New York City, before moving back to Mankato.

Visit Mankato, the local the local destination management organization, is a business unit of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc.

White replaces Anna Thill, who left the organization last spring.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

A trail in Minneopa State Park near Mankato, Minn.
Trees being removed for hazard prevention at Minneopa State Park
Trees being removed for hazard prevention at Minneopa State Park
Warmer temperatures stick around along with sunshine before minor snow chances move in by...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 2-07-2023 - clipped version
Lake Crystal-Wellcome MemorialJunior Katelin Flack goes up for a layup in a game against St....
LCWM wins over St. Clair