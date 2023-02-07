Warmer temps, sunshine expected ahead of minor snow chance Thursday

Mild temperatures will stick around along with sunshine before cloudy skies and scattered snow showers move in by Thursday.

Today will start off with some cloudy skies in the area through the early morning hours before clearing takes place, making way for sunshine. Temperatures will start off in the low to mid-30s this morning before dipping into the mid-20s by the mid-afternoon hours. Sunshine will then stick around throughout the afternoon with temperatures rising back in the low-30s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tonight will remain mostly clear with winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain mostly sunny throughout the day with temperatures rising back into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph possible. Skies will slowly become mostly cloudy overnight into Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

Thursday is when we will notice a slight change in the forecast with the passage of a cold front. The cold front will be rather strong with very strong winds associated with it and scattered snow showers throughout the area. Winds will be ranging between 15 and 30 mph with gusts ranging between 30 and 40 mph. These strong winds will likely lead to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. The good news is, as of right now, snow and snow totals are looking to remain rather light overall. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the early afternoon hours before slowly dropping after the cold front passes through the area. Temperatures will continue to drop into the low-teens as light snow may continue through the overnight hours.

Friday will gradually become mostly sunny but remain chilly due to the cold front that moved through on Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the low-20s with a light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Friday night will remain mostly clear and bitter as temperatures dip to around 10 degrees by Saturday morning.

This weekend we will feel a gradual warm up as skies gradually become cloudier. Saturday will remain on the sunny side with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-30s across the area with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. Saturday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph mixed in. Sunday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Monday morning.

Next week will remain mild temperature wise with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy by the middle of the week due to more precipitation projected to return. Monday through Wednesday, temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-30s with a breeze in the area up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Skies for the first half of the week will be partly cloudy. Cloudy skies will move in throughout Wednesday morning ahead of rain showers that will eventually transition into snow by the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will start off in the mid-30s on Wednesday afternoon before dipping into the mid-20s overnight, which is why the transition from rain to snow is likely. As we make that transition, it is likely to have a rain/snow mix in the area more than just rain. The snow will continue into Thursday, but may return to a rain/snow mix as temperatures rise into the upper-20s and low-30s by the afternoon hours. The rain/snow mix will linger throughout the night before clearing out as temperatures dip to around 11 by Friday morning.

