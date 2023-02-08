Your Photos
Bill to punish robocallers first committee hearing

By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A bill sponsored by Minnesota State Senator Rich Draheim of Madison Lake has made its way through its first committee.

Yesterday, The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill unanimously.

The bill aims to push back on persistent and frustrating robocalls.

Draheim’s bill would empower the attorney general to sue and recover a civil penalty from robocallers found in violation of state statute.

The bill will now be sent to the Judiciary Committee, where it awaits its next hearing.

The private sector is also taking steps to combat robocalling. Some cell phone companies have begun proactively labeling numbers as potential spam, and congress has taken steps to reduce robocalls as well.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

