Cold front to bring strong winds, cooler temps, snow Thursday

Sunshine with highs in the upper-30s will continue today ahead of a cold front on Thursday that will bring in strong winds, a drop in temperatures, and minor snow chances.

Today will be the day to get outside and enjoy the temperatures and sunshine in the area. Temperatures are projected to rise into the upper-30s by the afternoon hours, some areas may kiss the 40-degree mark with a light breeze up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph possible. Take advantage of these temperatures and sunshine because cloudy skies move in tonight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.

A cold front is going to move through the area through the late morning and early afternoon hours on Thursday. The cold front will be relatively strong bringing in hefty winds up to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible at times. Snow will move in to areas east of I-35 and south of I-90 around 12 am Thursday morning, and linger in the southeast portion of Minnesota and the north, northeast portion of Iowa into the late morning hours. Most of the area will become windy while cloudy skies linger over the area. Light snow will move across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa starting between 1 pm and 2 pm in the afternoon as temperatures hover in the low-30s. The good news is, snow is going to be on the lighter side. The bad news is, the cold front is going to bring strong winds into the area, reaching up to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times. This means we are expecting areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. Snow will linger in the are through the afternoon hours, clearing out between 6 pm and 7 pm in the evening, leaving behind up to an inch of snow. From there, we will not only see the snow gradually clear out of the area, but the clouds as well. Skies will gradually become mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the single digits by Friday morning with winds slowly dying down.

Friday will be on the cooler side, but more relatively seasonal in general. Clear skies will stick around with sunshine returning to the area throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low-20s. Seasonal temperatures for this time of the year in southern Minnesota is typically in the mid-20s. Winds will also die down, becoming much lighter up to 10 mph, some areas may continue to have a light breeze up to 15 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip to around 12 degrees by Saturday morning.

Throughout this coming weekend, temperatures will slowly warm back up into the 30s with a nice amount of sunshine sticking around. Starting with Saturday, we will have more sunshine as temperatures hover in the low to mid-30s by the afternoon hours. We will also have a breeze return to the area with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will start off mostly sunny and remain mostly sunny throughout the majority of the day before becoming mostly cloudy through the late night and overnight hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 10 mph. As skies become cloudy overnight, temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by Monday morning.

We are watching for another chance of mixed precipitation by the middle to end of next week. This means we will start off on the quieter side throughout the first half of the week with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies Monday through Tuesday. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s Monday and Tuesday with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph on both days. By Tuesday night, a late night rain to rain/snow mix as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will remain on the gloomy side with rain showers through the first half of the day before a rain/snow mix to snow transition moves in as temperatures dip from the low-30s into the low to mid-20s overnight into Thursday. Thursday we will have a steady drop in temperatures, starting in the low to mid-20s in the morning hours will steadily drop into the mid-teens by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain breezy throughout the rest of the week up to 20 mph with gusts between 25 and 30 mph. Temperatures will continue to be cooler through the end of the week with cloudy skies sticking around on Friday as temperatures hover in the mid-teens.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.