Light snow Thursday... Mild temps continue

I hope you’ve been enjoying the milder temperatures, because we have a lot more of this to come. In fact, high temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees above average through at least next Wednesday. The one exception will be Friday, when highs will only reach the upper teens to low 20s. We are still tracking a couple of systems that will bring light snow to much of our region on Thursday. The first is a powerful storm system to our south that continues to trend further south, so this will be less of an impact for our area but could bring a few light snow showers to locations southeast of the Mankato area. The second is a cold front that will bring light snow and wind to much of our area Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Snow won’t last long and accumulation will be less than an inch, but there could be some minor travel impacts for the afternoon commute on Thursday. This front will also be responsible for colder air on Friday. After Friday, we will stay mostly dry and mild through early next week. Long range models are still hinting at a much more active weather pattern next week. There will be multiple chances of rain and/or snow by mid to late next week, followed by much cooler temperatures late next week into the following weekend.

The rest of today will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 30s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with clouds increasing after midnight. Temps will drop into the low 20s by daybreak.

Thursday will be cloudy and breezy with high temps in the low to mid 30s. A fairly quick shot of light snow is likely Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Accumulation amounts will be less than an inch - most likely less than a half inch for most places - but the snow and wind could create some issues for travel, especially during the afternoon commute.

On Friday, colder air behind the front will bring us back to reality for about a day. There will be plenty of sunshine, but high temps will only reach the upper teens to low 20s. Fortunately, the wind will die down by Friday, so it will not be a big “wind chill” day. The cold air will retreat quickly for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temps in the mid 30s. Dry, mild weather will continue Monday and most of Tuesday, with highs, once again climbing into the mid to upper 30s.

They say that all good things must end, and that will likely be the case by mid to late next week. Our long-range models hint at a much more active weather pattern with multiple chances of rain and/or snow. We are keeping an eye on one potential system particularly that could bring measurable snow to much of our region. That said, we’re still over a week away and things could change. Stay tuned, the weather team will be watching all of this very closely and we’ll have updates as we get closer. One thing that is fairly certain is the likely return of colder, more seasonal temperatures by late next week.

