Local real estate tips

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Shannon Beal with JBeal Real Estate joins us to discuss what’s happening in the world of real estate.

Some tips before putting your house on the market would include painting, decluttering, set the table, make the bed, and give each room a purpose. You’ll want a buyer to realize the potential of your home.

Sometimes it’s cheaper to renovate than build. If you’re thinking of renovating prior to listing, consult a realtor to get their opinion before you begin. It’s beneficial to have a second set of eyes on your home before you make major changes.

Spring is typically when the real estate market starts to heat up, so if you’re consider putting your house on the market soon, reach out to an expert for advice.

You can learn more about JBeal Real Estate on their website.

