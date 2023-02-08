Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Public safety launches converter theft determent program

The program, established through the MN Dept, of Commerce, will provide a packet and identification label after drivers register their vehicle with Public Safet
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is rolling out a new program to deter catalytic converter theft in the area.

The program, established through the Minnesota Department of Commerce, will provide a packet and identification label after drivers register their vehicle with Public Safety.

The labels permanently etch an ID number in the converter once applied, making it easier to be identified if stolen according to Public Safety.

Participants can either install the label themselves using materials provided by Public Safety or a participating automotive center.

There is no cost for registration or the packet and can be done at any time at the Public Safety Center.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
A bill sponsored by Minnesota State Senator Rich Draheim of Madison Lake has made its way...
Bill to punish robocallers first committee hearing
Bill to punish robocallers first committee hearing
Mild temperatures continue today with sunshine ahead of strong winds, snow chances on Thursday.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 2-08-2023 - clipped version