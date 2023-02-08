Public safety launches converter theft determent program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is rolling out a new program to deter catalytic converter theft in the area.

The program, established through the Minnesota Department of Commerce, will provide a packet and identification label after drivers register their vehicle with Public Safety.

The labels permanently etch an ID number in the converter once applied, making it easier to be identified if stolen according to Public Safety.

Participants can either install the label themselves using materials provided by Public Safety or a participating automotive center.

There is no cost for registration or the packet and can be done at any time at the Public Safety Center.

