A six-year-old girl receives the gift of an insulin pump at the Mankato Clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aurora Drummer, who goes by Rory, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes last fall, and was unable to get an insulin pump due to financial complications, even sending back an insulin pump that the family had ordered.

Today the Mankato Clinic partnered with Camp Sweet Life and Tandem Diabetes Care to give Rory a pump that had previously belonged to another family. The clinic says that they’re glad to be a part of such an event to provide such an important solution.

”We’re all working as a team to support needs that need to be met. To me it’s not optional. So when there’s a problem like this we get together, and it’s an honor to be a part of this,” expressed Dr. Robert Larson at the Mankato Clinic.

Rory’s family says that they’re grateful for the donation, and are excited to learn all there is to know about diabetes and the technology used to treat it.

”It really is a community. It’s a community, it’s a network of information and stuff, and it’s a lot to learn in a few months, and a lot to try to figure out as far as technology and how we can apply it and best use it for her,” said Bill Drummer, Rory’s dad.

The new pump will replace direct insulin shots, which Rory’s family says could have previously been needed up to ten times in a single day.

