Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A six-year-old girl receives the gift of an insulin pump at the Mankato Clinic

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aurora Drummer, who goes by Rory, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes last fall, and was unable to get an insulin pump due to financial complications, even sending back an insulin pump that the family had ordered.

Today the Mankato Clinic partnered with Camp Sweet Life and Tandem Diabetes Care to give Rory a pump that had previously belonged to another family. The clinic says that they’re glad to be a part of such an event to provide such an important solution.

”We’re all working as a team to support needs that need to be met. To me it’s not optional. So when there’s a problem like this we get together, and it’s an honor to be a part of this,” expressed Dr. Robert Larson at the Mankato Clinic.

Rory’s family says that they’re grateful for the donation, and are excited to learn all there is to know about diabetes and the technology used to treat it.

”It really is a community. It’s a community, it’s a network of information and stuff, and it’s a lot to learn in a few months, and a lot to try to figure out as far as technology and how we can apply it and best use it for her,” said Bill Drummer, Rory’s dad.

The new pump will replace direct insulin shots, which Rory’s family says could have previously been needed up to ten times in a single day.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

Gordini's move will free widely-contested industrial space in the area; helping to improve the...
Vermont-based glove and glasses company, Gordini, is expanding its distribution to North Mankato
The city is sending out crews to repair pot holes on streets around Mankato.
Warmer weather allows city of Mankato to do needed road maintenance
Visit Mankato, a business unit of Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. announces new Director, Ashlee...
Visit Mankato hires new director
The DNR said it’s a preventative measure against Emerald Ash Borer.
Trees being removed for hazard prevention at Minneopa State Park