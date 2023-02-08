Taking woodworking to a whole new level

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Paul Jensen has taken his hobby of woodworking to an entirely new level. It has evolved into his own business, Custom Log Designs.

Jensen built a log cabin in northern Minnesota back in ‘94 and rather than see the extra logs go to waste, he built a stairway and hand railing in the cabin with those logs. Jensen said he got addicted to woodworking.

Jensen prefers to sand the edges of his creations so they’re not too sharp for someone to sit on. He can detail what his customer’s want based on specifications, which includes the sizes of his creations.

If you’ve been to the Mankato Brewery, you may recall seeing Jensen’s work there. From the live-edge tables to the countertops, those creations are Jenson’s.

Sometimes Jensen isn’t quite sure what he’ll create with a log until he splits it open. Then he can visualize what he can create from that particular piece of wood. And then the creation begins.

