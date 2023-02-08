Vermont-based glove and glasses company, Gordini, is expanding its distribution to North Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Vermont based company Gordini is hoping to build a 120,000 square foot industrial facility in North Mankato just a few years after their initial move to the area.

“Their decision at the time was that they were going to see how the community did meeting their needs for employment, and how it does with further distribution needs, and then they’d make a decision on if they were going to expand in the region,” said Ryan Vesey, Economic Development and Research Manager.

They’re applying to the state of Minnesota for funding under the job creation fund; which helps convince companies to come and stay in the area.

“Should they be successful in getting their funds and securing the land with with the city of North Mankato, it’s expected they’ll start in the spring of this year,” said Mike Fischer, Community Development Director.

“In the past it’s not been looked at as a distribution location, but now we have interstate-quality highways going all the way to Rochester and going from the cities all the way down to Sioux City Iowa,” explained Vesey.

Fisher says this has all been part of the city’s strategic planning.

“We try to make it easy, you know for any developer coming to North Mankato that we have land availability. We have great access to our highways and you know great access to what the you know, the greater Mankato community holds great housing great entertainment and you know, so it’s a it’s not only a good place to work. It’s a good place to live,” said Fischer.

Gordini’s move will free widely-contested industrial space in the area; helping to improve the area further.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.