Warmer weather allows city of Mankato to do needed road maintenance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is taking advantage of the warm weather to do some much needed maintenance, and the melting-freezing cycle is keeping them busy.

The city plans to have plows and road crews out all week to clear roads and prevent ice spots as they form. They are also sending out crews to repair pot holes on streets around Mankato.

“On a week like this where it gets warm during the day, obviously the snow melts and then it freezes at night. So in the morning we go running around and hit some areas where the water is running across the streets and intersections and take care of those first right away in the morning,” said Joe Grabianowski, Mankato Public Works Superintendent.

Mankato Public Works asks that residents show patience this week as crews work to melt icy spots and repair roadways. Residents can report any problematic places around town by calling 311.

