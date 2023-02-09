Colder Friday... A sunny, mild weekend ahead

A fast-moving cold front will bring light snow and strong wind gusts to much of our region this afternoon. Snow will be light; however, wind gusts from 30 to 35 mph are likely in the Mankato area and could create a brief period of reduced visibility due to blowing snow. A wind advisory is in effect for locations south and west of Mankato for stronger gusts of 40 to 45 mph. The wind will decrease rather quickly this evening, but a cold, Canadian air mass trailing behind the front will briefly bring us back to reality by dropping high temps back into the 20s on Friday. We will recover quickly for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temps in the mid 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. This stretch of mild weather will continue into next week, with highs climbing into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by Tuesday. Our weather pattern will become more active by mid to late next week with at least a couple chances of rain and/or snow followed by a return to somewhat cooler temperatures.

Tonight will be clear and colder, with temps dropping into the single digits by daybreak. Friday will be sunny and cool with high temps only reaching the low to mid 20s. We will bounce back quickly for the weekend, however. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the mid 30s.

A weak system could bring a few flurries early Monday, but that won’t last long. By Monday afternoon the sun will be out with high temperatures climbing into the upper 30s. Tuesday will be even warmer with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday will still be mild, but by mid to late week our overall weather pattern will begin to change. We are monitoring the potential for several systems that could produce rain and/or snow. We’re still about a week away from this and there’s still a lot of uncertainty in regard to location and timing of the systems. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

