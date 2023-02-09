DFL lawmakers to host town hall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - DFL lawmakers in the Greater Mankato area have announced a town hall forum to hear from constituents.

Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato, Rep. Jeff Brand of St. Peter and Rep. Luke Frederick of Mankato will meet with residents next Saturday at the Intergovernmental Center’s Mankato Room.

The town hall will last one hour beginning at noon.

The legislators will be discussing the current session as well as local issues.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.