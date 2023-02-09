Employees subdue man who fired weapon at Lund Boat Factory

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say workers at a boat factory in central Minnesota subdued an armed person who is now in custody.

Investigators say the lone suspect is a Lund Boat employee who got into a verbal confrontation with another employee. The 21-year-old suspect is accused of pulling a small caliber handgun and firing a round at a 31-year-old man.

Officers say the round did not hit the victim. The suspect then chased the victim outside, where the victim was able to get away.

An employee held the door shut so the shooter was not able to get back into the building. Another Lund employee approached the suspect outside and he took off running, but was caught and restrained by employees before law enforcement arrived.

New York Mills is about 170 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

