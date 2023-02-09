Getting rid of unwanted hair

Your Photos
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hair removal treatments, primarily laser hair removal, has rapidly gained popularity over the past five years as consumers seek more permanent solutions to remove unwanted hair.

A local MedSpa that offers hair removal breaks down how this process works using laser treatment.

The Skin Clinic MedSpa is located on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato. For more information on their services, check out their website or find them on Facebook.

