Healthcare career scholarships available from New Ulm Med Center

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Applications are now being accepted for the New Ulm Medical Center scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year.

The scholarships are for students who are currently pursuing their nursing degree, a physician assistant degree or a degree in a health care related field.

Scholarships include the Charlotte West Anderson Scholarship which awards 5 grand to one student in the healthcare field.

The Ida Ozias Nursing Scholarship is available to students living in the New Ulm are who are entering their second year in their program. The Scholarship awards a minimum of 1 thousand dollars.

Other scholarships include the Carol L. Ryberg Nursing Scholarship and Kay Witt Nursing Scholarship.

Scholarship applications are due April 1st.

