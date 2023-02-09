Your Photos
The Lincoln Community Center is celebrating 100 years of operation

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lincoln Community Center was first constructed in 1922. Originally a middle school, the building is still in operation.

The Blue Earth County Historical Society is hosting tours of the historic building each month, and says that they’re excited to share the history of one of Mankato’s most iconic buildings.

“So that’s really important, that’s kind of one of the most fabulous things about the building itself is that within 100 years it still has the same purpose that it did 100 years ago, which was to educate the surrounding community,” said Shelley Harrison of the Blue Earth County Historical Society.

Residents and alumni of the building are welcome to visit and tour all three floors of the old building, and some residents say that it’s been a nostalgic experience to wander around their old stomping ground.

“Reminisce old memories. You know, go by and see if you can remember what the rooms used to look like and walking up and down the halls and stuff like that, how many thousands of miles I put in the building,” said Jim Regensheid, a former student of the middle school.

Today Lincoln is the home for Central High School, Mankato’s adult education program, and Merely Players Community Theatre, who themselves are in the midst of their 50th anniversary season.

The Historical Society also has an exhibit open in their museum showcasing items and stories from Lincoln collected from the community.

Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

