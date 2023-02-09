Maverick Insider: MSU track star Makyala Jackson taking the nation by storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 1 Minnesota State indoor women’s track & field team is featured in 14 different events in the current edition of the 2022-23 NCAA Division II Indoor Qualifying List. MSU junior Makayla Jackson is leading the nation in the 60-meter dash and the long jump, while also standing 10th in the 200-meters dash.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Jackson joins the show to share insight on how she continues to stun the Division II track & field world.

Plus, we visit the head coach of the No. 14 Minnesota State women’s basketball program, Emilee Thiesse, at practice where she breaks down the team’s mind set with just four games left on the regular season schedule.

