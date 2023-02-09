Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: MSU track star Makyala Jackson taking the nation by storm

By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 1 Minnesota State indoor women’s track & field team is featured in 14 different events in the current edition of the 2022-23 NCAA Division II Indoor Qualifying List. MSU junior Makayla Jackson is leading the nation in the 60-meter dash and the long jump, while also standing 10th in the 200-meters dash.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, Jackson joins the show to share insight on how she continues to stun the Division II track & field world.

Plus, we visit the head coach of the No. 14 Minnesota State women’s basketball program, Emilee Thiesse, at practice where she breaks down the team’s mind set with just four games left on the regular season schedule.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

Mankato East junior Manaow Omot goes up for a layup in a basketball game against Rochester Mayo...
East wins over Rochester Mayo
Mankato East standout Ben Glogowski signs his National Letter of Intent with the Sioux Falls...
Signing Day: Glogowski will wear a Cougars uniform, once again
St. Peter junior Rhyan Holmgren plays a basketball game against Marshall.
Prep Athlete: Holmgren stepping up for the Saints late in the season
Prep Athlete: Holmgren stepping up for the Saints late in the season