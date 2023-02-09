Your Photos
Minnesota congresswoman OK after assault in DC apartment building, office says

Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, on...
Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, the Minnesota Democrat’s chief of staff said.(KEYC News Now)
By Clare Foran and Karl de Vries
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, the Minnesota Democrat’s chief of staff said.

“Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” Nick Coe said in a statement, adding that the assailant fled the scene and there was “no evidence” that the incident was politically motivated.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the attack to CNN and said a police report was forthcoming.

The statement released by Craig’s chief of staff said that the congresswoman called 911 and “is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response.”

It further stated that the congresswoman “asks for privacy at this time.”

The incident comes at a time of heightened concern over the safety of lawmakers and their families in the wake of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol as well as more recent events like the high-profile attack on former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Lindy Royce contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

