Minnesota’s clean energy bill has been signed into law

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz signed into law Minnesota’s climate goals; being 100% carbon free by the year 2050.

“We can do this in 17 years with our energy transition. I’m positive and I think Minnesotans will be proud to see us do it,” said Senator Nick Frentz.

Supporters say in order to reap the bill’s benefits, communities will have to work together deciding a strategic plan for the future.

“Those communities that are really at the forefront are going to be the ones that are bringing those jobs to their communities having the most affordable energy having the most reliable energy. And so if you’re not prepared and if you’re not taking action, then you’ll be sort of left behind,” said Sabir Fair, Associate Planner for Region Nine Development Commission.

Fair contends the best way to learn about clean energy is through the experiences of unexpected sources, like hog farmers who have already made their energy transition.

“They’re putting up solar panels. They’re seeing massive energy savings,” explained Fair, “this is an opportunity for further development of their communities to keep money locally to bring new jobs to the community, and to really create communities that are thinking about the future and care about everybody that lives there.”

Fair believes construction jobs, those maintaining energy systems, and researching them will be beneficial to our future communities. Where some see this energy transition as a challenge, co-Author Frentz believes it will help intertwine Minnesotans closer than ever before.

“I think it’ll be something that everyone feels like they have a piece of and it’s not just for us’” explained Frentz, “It’s for the next generation and the generation after that. I think most people feel good when they look at Minnesota and say we’re going to leave it a little better than we found it.”

