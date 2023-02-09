Old Man Winter returns today, seasonal conditions for Friday

Old Man Winter returns with freezing fog, blustery winds, and scattered flurries today, which will lead to a more seasonal afternoon for Friday with sunshine returning to the area.

Today will start off on the quieter side with lighter winds across the area and cloudy skies. As we make our way through the morning hours, freezing fog is likely to increase (become thicker) along with increasing winds and scattered flurry chances. Freezing fog will be around not only throughout the morning hours but into the early afternoon hours despite winds increasing up to 25 mph in Mankato with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Some areas will have stronger winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph at times. Flurries will move through the area through the late morning hours and again through the early afternoon hours. The flurries mixed with the strong winds and the freezing fog will continue to lead to reduced visibility at times across the area. The good-ish news is that we will see gradual clearing across the area throughout the evening hours but bitter temperatures moving in. As clearing takes place, temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight. With winds staying breezy and clear skies moving in overnight, wind chills are projected to hover around -10 by Friday morning.

Friday will be on the seasonal side for this time of year despite a day with sunshine. Temperatures will rise into the mid-20s by the afternoon hours with light winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph across the area. Skies will remain mostly clear Friday night as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Saturday morning.

This weekend we will see a mix of sunshine and cloud coverage with temperatures bouncing back into the mid-30s. Saturday will remain mostly sunny with a slight breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s throughout the afternoon before dipping into the upper-teens as skies remain mostly clear overnight.

Sunday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy throughout the day, this means that we will still see sunshine at times! Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s with light winds up to 10 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Monday morning.

Next week will start off quiet but breezy before another cold front is projected to move through the area through the middle of the week.

Monday will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with temperatures rising into the mid-30s. Winds will increase up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible at times. Monday night will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy by the late evening hours and overnight hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-30s and low-40s. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph mixed in. As skies become mostly cloudy, a rain/snow mix will likely move into the area with some areas seeing a wintery mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain at times. The wintery mix will move in through the late evening hours and late night hours, continuing into Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-20s and low-30s.

Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with a lingering rain/snow mix throughout the morning hours before we get a break from precipitation for a bit. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s throughout the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with light snow moving into the area through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain cloudy with stronger winds moving into the area as snow showers continue throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low-20s throughout the afternoon with winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph possible, which will likely lead to reduced visibility from blowing snow. Thursday night will gradually become partly cloudy as snow showers slowly clear out of the area through the late night hours while temperatures dip back into the single digits by riday morning.

Friday will remain partly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the upper-teens throughout the afternoon. Winds will also remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Saturday morning.

Saturday of next weekend is looking to be on the cloudy side with a few flurries possible throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Saturday night will remain on the cloudy side as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Sunday morning.

