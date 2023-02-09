Your Photos
One-day yoga retreat

KEYC News Now at 10 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Looking for something this Sunday that can get you on your feet and uplift your spirit? The Mankato Family YMCA might have the right activity for you.

On February 12, the Mankato YMCA will host a one-day yoga retreat from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include 30-minute yoga and Pilates classes, 10-minute massages, a motivational talk, and more.

“We just thought it was a super great thing to do,” said Stacy Jackson, Healthy Living Director at Mankato Family YMCA, “We thought, in the dead of winter, it’s kind of nice to have something refreshing, and take some time for yourself. I feel like we have a very good variety of instructors teaching this weekend. We’re trying to hit all the spectrum of age groups, as well as ability levels.”

The retreat costs $50 per person, which includes lunch provided provided by Pappageorge restaurant.

Organizers says both YMCA members and non-members, of all ability levels, can participate in the retreat.

Attendees can either sign-up online in advance or at-the-door on Sunday.

