Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Police respond to assault in Eagle Lake

Law enforcement responded to an assault involving a knife in Eagle Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
Law enforcement responded to an assault involving a knife in Eagle Lake on Tuesday afternoon.(KEYC News 12)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement responded to an assault involving a knife in Eagle Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Eagle Lake Police Department, they were called on February 7 just after 2:40 PM to a fight in progress with a knife and possibly a wrench at the corner of Connie Lane and Perry Street in Eagle Lake.

Police say officers found a man with non life threatening injuries sustained from a stab wound to the arm at the scene. He was treated at the scene by Eagle Lake Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. A female and juvenile male were taken into custody a short time later.

Police say the juvenile male has been charged with 2nd degree assault in Blue Earth County District Court and is in custody. Charges are pending against the others involved pending review by the Blue Earth County Attorney’s office.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and with the investigation. Police say this is an isolated incident and they have no reason to believe the public is in any danger.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato, Rep. Jeff Brand of St. Peter and Rep. Luke Frederick...
DFL lawmakers to host town hall
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris is in Minnesota today promoting electric vehicles.
V.P. Kamala Harris to tour bus manufacturer
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Minnesota factory workers subdue armed person at plant
The scholarships are for students who are currently pursuing their nursing degree, a physician...
Healthcare career scholarships available from New Ulm Med Center