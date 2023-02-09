Police respond to assault in Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement responded to an assault involving a knife in Eagle Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Eagle Lake Police Department, they were called on February 7 just after 2:40 PM to a fight in progress with a knife and possibly a wrench at the corner of Connie Lane and Perry Street in Eagle Lake.

Police say officers found a man with non life threatening injuries sustained from a stab wound to the arm at the scene. He was treated at the scene by Eagle Lake Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. A female and juvenile male were taken into custody a short time later.

Police say the juvenile male has been charged with 2nd degree assault in Blue Earth County District Court and is in custody. Charges are pending against the others involved pending review by the Blue Earth County Attorney’s office.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and with the investigation. Police say this is an isolated incident and they have no reason to believe the public is in any danger.

