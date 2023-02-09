Prep Athlete: Holmgren stepping up for the Saints late in the season

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Saints junior forward Rhyan Holmgren is stepping up for the for the team as the regular season winds down.

One of the biggest reasons Holmgren has been able to step up is because of her improved dribbling abilities, which has helped the team tremendously. She leads the team in points, rebounds and assists and the team is on an eight-game winning streak with her at the center of the Saints success.

“It would definitely be my ball handling skills,” Holmgren said when asked about her biggest improvement this season. “I haven’t always been the best ball handler and I’ve just kind of scored my points from shooting or getting in the paint. Ball handling has really taken off for me and I think it has allowed me to get more shots open for myself and create new opportunities for my teammates off the dribble.

“I wouldn’t say her ball handling was strong as a 8th or 9th grader,” said head coach Bob Southworth. “It’s gotten a little bit better as a 10th grader. And over the course of the past offseason, she’s really improved her ball handling, which has really helped her being able to play point guard more. She’s able to get to the basket a lot easier and get by the defenders with better ball handling.

Holmgren credits her leadership style to past Saints players which helped grow her love for the game.

“When I came in the basketball program, there was definitely a whole bunch of upperclassmen that were great role models for me and great leaders,” said Holmgren. “They welcomed me and made me love basketball even more. That was one of the things I wanted to do. I wanted to help other people grow their game and their love for the game so I definitely think I lead by voice and example.”

After she graduates, she plans to stay close to home and play for Minnesota State.

“I loved MSU the first time I toured it,” Holmgren said. “I loved the campus and I was like ‘I can see myself going here.’ The second time I visited, I fell in love with the campus. I loved the coaches and the team atmosphere was great so I think it will be a great fit for me.”

