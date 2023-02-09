Your Photos
Shooting outside NYC school wounds 2 students, guard

Authorities said gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about...
Authorities said gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about 2 p.m.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A shooting outside a New York City high school Wednesday injured two students and a school security guard, city police said.

Gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about 2 p.m. around dismissal time during a large fight, authorities said.

Police said the three victims’ injuries were not life-threatening. Two students — a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy — were both shot in their legs and the 37-year-old security guard suffered a bullet graze wound to his neck, officials said. All three were taken to local hospitals.

No arrests have been announced. Police said it was not immediately clear if the three victims were intended targets of the lone shooter, who ran from the scene.

It was the second shooting outside the school in three months, police said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg about a block from the school on Dec. 8 and a 15-year-old boy was arrested, the New York Daily News reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

