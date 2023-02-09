Signing Day: Glogowski will wear a Cougars uniform, once again

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato East football standout Ben Glogowski joins an elite group of athletes to go on and play at the college level after signing his national letter of intent to the University of Sioux Falls.

To make matters even better, Glowgowski will be uniting with his dad, Cougars’ Head Coach Jim Glogowski.

It was the coaching change heard around Division II football when Sioux Falls announced former Minnesota State defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski would be at the helm of the program in 2023.

Just in time for son, Ben Glogowski, to carry out an explosive senior season with Mankato East at the next level.

“Through most of the recruiting process, I didn’t really know where I was going to go,” said senior defensive end Glogowski. “I didn’t have a lot of schools talking to me, but I definitely knew I was worth something. Once my dad got that job, it was pretty evident where I was going. I’m just happy. I’ve been wanting to play for him my whole career and I finally get an opportunity.”

Glogowski spent a chunk of his high school career fighting for a starting job on defense and rehabbing from injury — but when his time came, there was no questioning his abilities.

“Everybody who watches film or even talks to him understands that he has that love for the game that we mention,” said head coach of the Mankato East football team, Eric Davis. “College football is a different deal, it has more of a job aspect to it, so you’ve got to love it and love being there.”

Glogowski calls it a “dream come true” to sign his NLI to wear a Cougars uniform once again — and he awaits the chance to come face-to-face with new NSIC rival MSU.

“It’s definitely going to be something surreal to go through, especially being a ball boy for them for about six years, it’s going to be something special,” said Glogowski. “But yeah, I definitely want to beat the Mavericks. I’m not a fan anymore, that’s for sure.”

The senior is one of 30 additions to this year’s USF recruiting class.

