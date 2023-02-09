Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

This week’s Golden Apple Award recipient is a kindergarten teacher from Washington Elementary

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Golden Apple Award recipient is Abby Visker. She’s a kindergarten teacher, and for many kids her classroom, this is their first experience in education.

“I take that very seriously. I want them to have a wonderful year and hopefully that momentum continues in the other grade levels,” said Visker.

Visker has been teaching for a decade now. She said all of these years have helped her grow and help kids with emotional and social support.

“The academic stuff comes; those social emotional pieces are just the foundation for learning. So, when we can get a good handle on that in kindergarten, it’s just gonna help them be able to attend and focus on those other great levels,” explained Visker.

Faculty says she is a hands-on teacher, who strives for students to become great people.

“It’s not just if they can read and write and do math, but she wants that whole child to grow,” said Mandi Sonnenfeld, MSU faculty, elementary and literacy education.

“ [She’s a] professional educator who is willing to do whatever is needed to the most successful for the kids in her care,” said Washington Elementary principal, Ann Haggerty.

They also say she isn’t only taking care of the students but her peers, too.

“With a smile on her face and a hello and a hug and the hallway and she just, you know, wants everybody to be happy and full every day,” said Sonnenfeld, “she is the epitome of patience. With a smile on her face, and a hello and a hug and the hallway, and she just, you know, wants everybody to be happy and full every day.”

Congratulations to Abby Visker, our latest Golden Apple Award recipient.

If you’d like to nominate someone for the Golden Apple Award, go to https://www.keyc.com/.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

Minnesota State University Mankato’s newspaper, The Reporter took home 16 awards from the...
The Reporter wins 16 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards
The Reporter wins 16 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards
MSU Mankato offering free dental care to kids
Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dental Education Program is offering free dental care to...
MSU Mankato offering free dental care to kids