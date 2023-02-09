UPDATE: Man arrested for assaulting Rep. Angie Craig

WASHINGTON, D.C. Minn. (KTTC) – UPDATE: Kendrick Hamlin, 26, has been arrested for assaulted Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment in Washington, D.C.

Hamlin is being charged with simple assault.

The assault occurred Thursday morning around 7:15. Her office said it does not appear to be politically motivated. The lawmaker called law enforcement, but the assailant ran away after the assault.

Her chief of staff says she appears to be physically okay.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement after the news broke.

“I was shocked and horrified to hear that Representative Angie Craig was assaulted this morning. It is a relief to hear that the injuries sustained by Representative Craig are not dire, and I wish her a speedy recovery. I am grateful the D.C. police responded quickly to the situation and I hope the assailant will be swiftly brought to justice.” “While we do not know the motivations of the attacker, I believe it is important for leaders on both sides of the aisle to step up and make it clear that political violence of any kind is completely unacceptable.”

Craig, 50, who’s currently serving her third term in Congress, lives in an apartment building in the city. She represents Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.

