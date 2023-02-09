Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

V.P. Kamala Harris to tour bus manufacturer

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Minnesota today promoting electric vehicles.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - Vice President Kamala Harris is in Minnesota today promoting electric vehicles.

She is touring bus company New Flyer in St. Cloud as the manufacturer ramps up production of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses.

The latest infrastructure package signed into law provides more funding for local and state governments to shift toward electric buses.

Harris will tour the facility around 3 p.m.

GOP lawmakers representing Central Minnesota held a press conference this morning criticizing the Vice President’s visit.

Party chair David Hann has called it “political theater.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato, Rep. Jeff Brand of St. Peter and Rep. Luke Frederick...
DFL lawmakers to host town hall
Law enforcement responded to an assault involving a knife in Eagle Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
Police respond to assault in Eagle Lake
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Minnesota factory workers subdue armed person at plant
The scholarships are for students who are currently pursuing their nursing degree, a physician...
Healthcare career scholarships available from New Ulm Med Center