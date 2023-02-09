V.P. Kamala Harris to tour bus manufacturer
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - Vice President Kamala Harris is in Minnesota today promoting electric vehicles.
She is touring bus company New Flyer in St. Cloud as the manufacturer ramps up production of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses.
The latest infrastructure package signed into law provides more funding for local and state governments to shift toward electric buses.
Harris will tour the facility around 3 p.m.
GOP lawmakers representing Central Minnesota held a press conference this morning criticizing the Vice President’s visit.
Party chair David Hann has called it “political theater.”
