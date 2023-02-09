Your Photos
What is color psychology?

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Color psychology is the study of hues as a determinant of human behavior.

It’s been found that Color influences perceptions that are not obvious, such as the taste of food. Colors have qualities that can cause certain emotions in people. How color influences individuals may differ depending on age, gender, and culture.

Beth Fasnacht, a local interior designer, discusses how color psychology can factor into our home environments, such as the function of a room or how a room is lit.

Color is also important to our home environments. Beth has ideas on how you can pick out the right paint color for your home.

To learn more about Barb’s home interior design, you can view her website.

