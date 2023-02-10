Your Photos
The BBQ Guys share their favorite wing recipes for the big game this Sunday

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Super Bowl is Sunday of course, and whether you are a football fan or not, chances are you will be gathering with friends for at least the commercials, and of course the food.

Mankato’s local dup, The BBQ Guys, have some great ways to prepare chicken wings. Whether you plan on grilling or smoking your wings, you’ll have a great snack to serve your guests.

You can hear The BBQ Guys on the BBQ show on FM 102.7 KTOE, or The BBK show on Facebook and Instagram.

