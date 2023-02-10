Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fisherman dies after falling through ice

Vermont police said a man has died after he fell through a frozen lake. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont say a fisherman has died after falling through ice on a frozen lake this week.

Vermont State Police report rescue crews found 62-year-old Wayne Alexander in the waters of Lake Champlain Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit.

He was rushed to the hospital in Burlington, but police said he later died.

Investigators said Alexander’s death appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious. However, an autopsy is planned to determine his cause of death.

Authorities said a family member had called them earlier that evening after finding Alexander’s truck parked at the Grand Isle State Park when he failed to return home after a day of ice fishing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs
Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs
FILE - Tiger Woods follows his ball at the fourth tee during the last round of the Hero World...
Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play 1st event of the year
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit