Food Friday features the Nicollet Cafe in St. Peter

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The staff refers to their customers as family, and they have a big family. The restaurant is named after the county in which they reside, Nicollet County.

The community has welcomed Nicollet Cafe during and after the pandemic with their support of Nicollet Cafe. People purchased gift certificates, and their loyal customers have returned after the pandemic.

Nicollet Cafe serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and is located at 402 S. 3rd St., St. Peter.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

