Joey Batt sparks MSU’s aggressive defense, who lead nation in steals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 14 Minnesota State women’s basketball program (19-3) leads the nation in steals per game (17.2) and turnover margin (12.55), while boasting a top-four scoring offense.

MSU junior guard Joey Batt joins KEYC New Now to share insight on her individual efforts as the team’s top defender as well as how the team maintains its relentless style of defense.

