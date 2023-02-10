Your Photos
Joey Batt sparks MSU’s aggressive defense, who lead nation in steals

By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 14 Minnesota State women’s basketball program (19-3) leads the nation in steals per game (17.2) and turnover margin (12.55), while boasting a top-four scoring offense.

MSU junior guard Joey Batt joins KEYC New Now to share insight on her individual efforts as the team’s top defender as well as how the team maintains its relentless style of defense.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

