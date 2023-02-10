Your Photos
Local dairy manufacturers look to win championship cheese contest

Southern MN dairy manufacturers are gearing up to compete for the coveted title of of U.S. Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota dairy manufacturers are gearing up to compete for the coveted title of of U.S. Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest.

Four companies and co-ops have submitted entries to be evaluated later this month in Green Bay ahead of the championship.

The local companies hoping to compete are Agropur of Le Sueur, Associated Milk Producers Incorporated of New Ulm, Milk Specialties Global of Mountain Lake and Prairie Farms Dairy in Faribault.

Preliminary rounds of judging are open for public observation on Feb. 21-22.

Attendance is free, and samples will be available.

The live-streamed announcement of the winner will be on February 23rd.

