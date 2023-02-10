Your Photos
Mankato Loyola secures important section win over Martin County West

The Mankato Loyola boys' basketball team was guided to victory by Simon Morgan.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Loyola boys’ basketball team (16-5) earned a 74-67 win over section-rival Martin County West (13-10) on Thursday inside Fitzgerald Campus.

The Mavericks trailed by one point at halftime and senior guard Zach Anderson dropped 39 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Crusaders claimed the victory with section playoffs right around the corner.

Simon Morgan led Mankato Loyola with a double double, 22 points and 11 rebounds.

