A non-profit organization that helps adults with disabilities celebrates its 50th year in the community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Harry Meyering Center opened its doors in 1973.

“We’ve been in business now for 50 years. We’re celebrating 50 years this year,” said Linda Leiding, Executive Director of Harry Meyering Center.

It all began when parents wanted a residential location where their children with disabilities could go instead of a state institution. The Center’s mission: to provide person-centered services.

“We provide an array of services to people but mostly we provide the support and services that they need to be successful when they’re out in the community and when they’re meeting with their family and their friends. Anything that they need for the life that they’ve designed is what we help them do,” said Leiding.

One of their staff members, Judi, has been part of the center for 37 years. What’s kept her there?

“The people that we serve, we’re there to help and support them, to help them to learn to grow to become the best versions of themselves, to be as independent as possible. But I think what they give to us and return is immeasurable,” said Judi Leibbrand, Program Director at Harry Meyering Center.

They are licensed to provide service to 175 people, yet they haven’t been able to reach that capacity because of the shortage of workers.

“We have opted not to bring in new people to our services until we can stabilize with staffing,” said Leiding.

Yet they say that hasn’t stopped them from helping their residents reach their goals.

“We’re always looking to improve, we’re always looking to be better. We’re always looking to provide better services to the individuals we support and it’s because of the people that have been here 37 years. The people that have been here three months. It’s that working together. To make it a better place wherever we are,” said Erin Berle, Senior Manager of Business Optimization at Harry Meyering Center.

