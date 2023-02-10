Purchasing a home overseas

Your Photos
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are lots of reasons why you might consider buying a home overseas.

Perhaps you’ve found the ultimate vacation spot and you want a permanent place to park your stuff. Or maybe the idea of spending your golden years someplace warm and sunny appeals to you.

Either way, buying property in a foreign country is going to be a different experience than buying a place on your home turf. Before you fall in love with that Italian villa or a Mexican hacienda, there are a few things to take into account.

Molly Loe has some tips on purchasing homes internationally, she purchased a home in Costa Rica, and now sells real estate in Costa Rica.

Molly suggested going on a vacation to your ideal destination first, you can experience the region firsthand.

If people are interested in buying overseas, they can’t take out a traditional mortgage on a home. They can pay cash, take out a second mortgage on their existing home, or rent out their overseas property while they aren’t in the country to earn money on the residence, which helps pay for it.

Make sure you do your research before you invest in a property outside of the U.S!

