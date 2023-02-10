Seasonal Friday, mild temps return this weekend

Sunshine returns today with seasonal conditions around the area before a mild warm up returns by the weekend.

Following a blustery and cloudy day yesterday, today will be on the sunny side with a light breeze sticking around the area. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will be rather average (or seasonal) for this afternoon for this time of year with highs hovering in the upper-20s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight despite a few passing clouds here and there with a breeze sticking around as wind gusts may increase up to 30 mph overnight while temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Saturday morning. Temperatures overnight will be above average through the overnight hours.

Saturday will remain on the sunny side with warmer than average temperatures returning to the area. Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with winds staying breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Saturday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be on the cloudier side with pockets of sunshine expected mixed in. Despite the increase in cloud coverage, temperatures will remain mild hovering in the low to mid-30s across the area. Winds will be lighter up to 10 mph. These will make great conditions for tailgating or grilling outside ahead of the big game! Sunday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Monday morning.

Next week we will notice a drop in temperatures by the end of the week with rather windy conditions throughout the week. We are also tracking another system to bring in some mixed precipitation and snow chances through the middle of the week.

Starting with Monday, we will remain rather quiet with sunshine expected across the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper-30s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph mixed in. Monday night will remain mostly clear with a breeze sticking around as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off with some sunshine in the morning hours but cloud coverage will quickly take over through the mid to late morning hours. As clouds move into the area, rain showers will move in by the early afternoon hours and continue throughout the day as temperatures hover in the upper-30s. Rain showers will continue throughout the day with winds increasing up to 20 mph and gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. As temperatures slowly drop into the low-30s through the evening and overnight hours, rain showers will transition to a rain/snow mix through the overnight hours.

Wednesday will remain on the cloudy side with a rain/snow mix through the morning hours before temperatures rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours. We are looking mainly at rain showers through the afternoon hours but due to strong winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times, we may still see a light snow mixed in with the rain showers at times. As temperatures once again drop through the night hours into the mid-teens, we will see the rain/snow mix transition into light snow showers that will linger into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be blustery with stronger winds in the area and light snow continuing through the morning hours before clearing out through the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-teens by the afternoon with winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph at times. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the single digits by Friday morning.

Friday will be partly cloudy and relatively seasonal with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-20s. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Saturday morning.

Next weekend will remain on the seasonal side with skies becoming mostly cloudy by Saturday. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s on Saturday and the low-30s by Sunday. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 25 mph. Skies will remain on the cloudy side through Sunday into Monday as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Monday morning.

