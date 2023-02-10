Your Photos
A sunny, mild weekend ahead

KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Weather Now(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
We are going to melt a lot of snow over the next several days as high temperatures soar to between 10 and 20 degrees above average. The weekend will be sunny and mild with high temps in the upper 30s. That trend will continue into next week, with highs climbing into the 40s on both Monday and Tuesday. That will all change as our weather pattern will become more active by the middle of next week. We are tracking a system that has the potential to bring rain to much of the region late Tuesday, Tuesday night into Wednesday and snow late Wednesday, Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will also cool a bit after this system passes, but there are still no negative numbers on the 10 Day Forecast.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Tonight will be clear and becoming breezy with temps dropping into the low 20s by daybreak.

Temperatures have been trending a bit warmer for the upcoming weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will be even warmer on Monday and Tuesday with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s.

Things will change a bit as our weather pattern becomes more active by the middle of next week. We are tracking a storm system that has the potential to bring rain from late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night and much of Wednesday. The second part of that system will have the potential to bring snow from late Wednesday, through Wednesday night and much of Thursday. Accumulating snow is possible across our area by mid to late next week, but it will depend on the track of the system. If the system tracks further north, we could very well see measurable snow. If the system remains further south, snow could miss us all together. We’re still about a week away; stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

