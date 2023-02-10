Your Photos
Waconia advances past Minnesota River in Section 2A playoffs

Wildcats defeat Bulldogs 3-0 in opening round of playoffs.
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Le Sueur, Minn. (KEYC) - The Waconia Wildcats girls hockey team defeats the Minnesota River Bulldogs 3-0 on Thursday night inside the Le Sueur Community Center. Wildcats take on the Mankato East Cougars in the semifinal round of the section 2A high school girls hockey tournament on Saturday night.

