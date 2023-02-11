Mankato Fire Departments now have thermal cameras for all firefighters

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato firefighters have a new tool to help make more informed decisions while battling fires and during rescue operations.

City staff said every firefighter will be equipped with a thermal camera. In total, the city purchased 70 cameras.

”This is really kind of an innovative step for us. The reason they are very important is that to have them in the hands of every firefighter, there’s no delay, we’re not sharing it, we’re not passing it around. And if you need one, you need one right now,” explained Jeff Bengston, Deputy Director of Mankato Public Safety.

The cameras feature three display modes, depending on the heat index. Fire officials say the cameras can be used to assess scenes, allow for quicker rescue times, and identify safe spots for points of access.

City staff said the thermal cameras are the size of an average bar of soap, and they cost $500 each.

