Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Fire Departments now have thermal cameras for all firefighters

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato firefighters have a new tool to help make more informed decisions while battling fires and during rescue operations.

City staff said every firefighter will be equipped with a thermal camera. In total, the city purchased 70 cameras.

”This is really kind of an innovative step for us. The reason they are very important is that to have them in the hands of every firefighter, there’s no delay, we’re not sharing it, we’re not passing it around. And if you need one, you need one right now,” explained Jeff Bengston, Deputy Director of Mankato Public Safety.

The cameras feature three display modes, depending on the heat index. Fire officials say the cameras can be used to assess scenes, allow for quicker rescue times, and identify safe spots for points of access.

City staff said the thermal cameras are the size of an average bar of soap, and they cost $500 each.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

In Blue Earth County, for the past two years, at least four stop arm citations have occurred...
Stop-arm cameras to be installed on local school buses
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
In Blue Earth County, for the past two years, at least four stop arm citations have occurred...
Stop arm cameras for buses
Adele is an energetic 8 month old pup who is waiting for her forever home.
This week's pick of the litter