Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thousands of electric customers in the Mankato area are without power Friday evening.

According to an outage map by Xcel Energy, approximately 3700 customers in Mankato and North Mankato are experiencing the outage.

No word on what has caused the issue. The site lists estimated restoration times ranging from 8 PM to nearly 10 PM.

On social media, people were posting their experiences of being at restaurants without power across Mankato and North Mankato.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.