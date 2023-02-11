Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Power outage impacting thousands of customers in Mankato area

Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.
Roughly 3,700 customers are without power in Mankato and North Mankato.(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thousands of electric customers in the Mankato area are without power Friday evening.

According to an outage map by Xcel Energy, approximately 3700 customers in Mankato and North Mankato are experiencing the outage.

No word on what has caused the issue. The site lists estimated restoration times ranging from 8 PM to nearly 10 PM.

On social media, people were posting their experiences of being at restaurants without power across Mankato and North Mankato.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

Fire officials say the cameras can be used to assess scenes, allow for quicker rescue times,...
Mankato Fire Departments now have thermal cameras for all firefighters
In Blue Earth County, for the past two years, at least four stop arm citations have occurred...
Stop-arm cameras to be installed on local school buses
In Blue Earth County, for the past two years, at least four stop arm citations have occurred...
Stop arm cameras for buses
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast