Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

