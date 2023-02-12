Calm, sunny weekend

We’ve been treated to a couple of great days recently, with warmer than average temperatures, dry conditions, and some sunshine as well. We have a few more days of this to enjoy before our next system moves in.

This weekend, we can expect highs in the mid to upper 30s and a mix of sunshine and clouds. Lows will be in the upper teens and lower 20s.

The dry conditions are expected to continue until Tuesday, when a system bring us some rain. The rain will continue all day and night. Wednesday, as temperatures drop, rain will begin to turn into snow. We can expect a mix of rain and snow throughout the day, before it all turns to snow by Thursday. Exact timing and snow amounts are still uncertain as of now, but as always we will keep you updated.

Dry conditions are expected to return for next weekend, before more precipitation chances arrive the following week.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.