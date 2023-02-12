Your Photos
Jackson, Cartwright shine in Minnesota State Massive Meet finale

By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Minnesota State women’s indoor track & field program earned back-to-back first place finishes in the Massive Meet inside Myers Field House by posting a team score of 175.5.

The Mavericks saw outstanding performances in the 60-meter dash courtesy of juniors Makayla Jackson and Denisha Cartwright. Jackson posted a 7.235, while Cartwright finished with a time of 7.238 — lowering their already existing school record in the event.

The No. 17 Minnesota State men’s team also claimed the top finish with a team score of 224 points.

