Mankato East dominates Waconia for third-straight section championship appearance

The Cougars scored the first goal of the game in the first period courtesy of sophomore forward Ashley Fischer.
The Cougars scored the first goal of the game in the first period courtesy of sophomore forward Ashley Fischer.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato East girls’ hockey program shut out the Waconia Wildcats 4-0 in the Section 2A semifinals inside All Seasons Arena on Saturday.

The Cougars outshot the Wildcats 44-7 to claim the victory and advance to their third-straight section title game.

Mankato East will face-off against the winner of LDC/Hutchinson in the championship on Thursday at Gustavus Adolphus College.

