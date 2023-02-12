Mankato East dominates Waconia for third-straight section championship appearance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato East girls’ hockey program shut out the Waconia Wildcats 4-0 in the Section 2A semifinals inside All Seasons Arena on Saturday.

The Cougars outshot the Wildcats 44-7 to claim the victory and advance to their third-straight section title game.

Mankato East will face-off against the winner of LDC/Hutchinson in the championship on Thursday at Gustavus Adolphus College.

