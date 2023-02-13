Another day of sunshine, then some precip

We’ve seen another day of above normal temperatures as well as some sunshine mixed with the clouds. We can expect similar conditions to start off our week.

Tonight we are expecting mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper teens. Tomorrow we are expecting sunshine and high temperatures in the low 40s.

The sunshine will not last past Monday though, as our next weather system makes its way into the area Tuesday. We can expect rain to last all through Tuesday and into the evening. Overnight into Wednesday, this rain will begin to turn to snow, and the snow will last through most of the day.

Thursday, some lingering snow is possible but we can expect to remain dry going into next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.