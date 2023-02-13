Your Photos
Authorities searching for murder suspect who didn’t show up for trial in Windom

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Windom Police Department are attempting to locate 58-year--old Ralph Leslie Apmann.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)
By Dion Cheney
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Police are searching for a murder suspect from Windom after they say he failed to show up for trial Monday morning.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Windom Police Department are attempting to locate 58-year-old Ralph Leslie Apmann.

Apmann posted bail after being charged with 2nd degree murder without intent. The case goes back to August of 2021, when police say another man died after an altercation with Apmann outside the Phat Pheasant bar.

Apmann is believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle. Investigators believe he may be in the Twin Cities metro area.

Anyone who may have seen Apmann or know his whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.

