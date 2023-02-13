Bison drive at Minneopa State Park temporarily closed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The bison range road at Minneopa State Park will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 14 due to flooding and snowmelt.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says park managers are closing the road to protect it from excessive damage that occurs from vehicle traffic during certain weather conditions.

The bison range road will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in accordance with its usual maintenance policy.

The closure is in addition to an annual closure that typically takes place in late winter and early spring’s extremely wet periods. The length of the closure is weather-dependent. The DNR says additional short-term closures may be necessary as weather conditions warrant.

The rest of the Minneopa State Park remains open, including the Falls area as well as hiking trails, including hiking trails that have views of the bison range.

Visitors are encouraged to check ahead by viewing visitor alerts at the Minneopa State Park webpage at mndnr.gov/Minneopa or by calling the park office at 507-386-3910.

